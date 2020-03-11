Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

MORF has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Morphic in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORF opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. Morphic has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.20. The firm has a market cap of $523.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of ($0.33) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morphic will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Morphic by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Morphic during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Morphic by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Morphic by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Morphic by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

