Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

MOS has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Mosaic has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $29.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.67.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mosaic will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

In other news, VP Bruce M. Bodine acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $68,420.00. Also, CEO James Calvin O’rourke acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $178,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $298,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 21,500 shares of company stock worth $259,140. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 3.4% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 24,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 57,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 292.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

