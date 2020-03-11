Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) will report sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.69 billion and the highest is $1.70 billion. Motorola Solutions posted sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full year sales of $8.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.18 billion to $8.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.50 billion to $8.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 136.86% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Cfra increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.19.

In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 2,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $506,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $16,594,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,088 shares of company stock valued at $28,987,460 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 17,430 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $170.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.23. The company has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 0.52. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $137.21 and a 1 year high of $187.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

