Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) Shares Bought by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) by 71.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,996 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 0.40% of Movado Group worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 30,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of Movado Group stock opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.39. Movado Group, Inc has a 12-month low of $12.38 and a 12-month high of $40.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $332.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.56.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

