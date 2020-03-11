Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 628,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.12% of Mylan worth $12,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mylan by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,959,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,143,000 after purchasing an additional 547,356 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mylan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mylan by 7.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,500,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,689,000 after acquiring an additional 103,800 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Mylan by 91.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,089,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,325,000 after acquiring an additional 996,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mylan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

MYL stock opened at $15.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Mylan NV has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $29.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 502.83, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.75.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. Mylan had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mylan NV will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mylan news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $267,053.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,024 shares in the company, valued at $851,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MYL. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mylan in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Cfra raised shares of Mylan to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Mylan in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.37.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

