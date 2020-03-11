Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 1,147 Shares

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $38,263.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,627.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 16th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 139,340 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $4,876,900.00.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,849 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $64,715.00.

On Friday, January 3rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,739 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $151,695.39.

On Monday, December 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 558 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $20,606.94.

Shares of Natera stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.02. 1,058,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,259. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.35 and its 200 day moving average is $35.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.13. Natera Inc has a 1 year low of $16.23 and a 1 year high of $41.80.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.84 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 41.30% and a negative return on equity of 120.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Natera Inc will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Natera from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the third quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 285.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

