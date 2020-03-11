National Bank Financial Cuts Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Price Target to C$0.75

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.25 to C$0.75 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Calfrac Well Services’ Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CFW. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$1.25 to C$0.40 in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$1.60 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a C$1.00 target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Calfrac Well Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Calfrac Well Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.03.

Shares of TSE:CFW opened at C$0.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.17. The stock has a market cap of $84.04 million and a P/E ratio of -0.42. Calfrac Well Services has a 12 month low of C$0.36 and a 12 month high of C$3.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.35.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

