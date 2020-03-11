National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $595.21 Million

Equities analysts predict that National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) will report sales of $595.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $556.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $633.62 million. National Fuel Gas posted sales of $552.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $444.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $39.56 on Wednesday. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $35.29 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.93.

In related news, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $202,123.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,949.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFG. State Street Corp increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,897,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $373,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,837 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,390,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,236,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $434,467,000 after buying an additional 333,562 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 786,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,604,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

