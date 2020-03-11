nDEX (NDX) Achieves Market Cap of $4,054.20

nDEX (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One nDEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox. In the last seven days, nDEX has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. nDEX has a market capitalization of $4,054.20 and $25.00 worth of nDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $191.08 or 0.02421838 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00207435 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00047266 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00118319 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012733 BTC.

nDEX Token Profile

nDEX’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,990,087,251 tokens. nDEX’s official message board is medium.com/@nDEXofficial. The official website for nDEX is ndexnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling nDEX

nDEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

