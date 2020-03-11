Negative Press Coverage Likely to Affect KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Stock Price

Headlines about KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) have trended negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. KKR & Co Inc earned a news impact score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the asset manager an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NYSE KKR traded down $1.30 on Wednesday, hitting $24.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,879,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,696,150. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. KKR & Co Inc has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $34.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.72.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $490.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KKR. JMP Securities lowered shares of KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised shares of KKR & Co Inc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. KKR & Co Inc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.82.

In related news, CFO Robert H. Lewin acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,419,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,520. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 7,072 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $233,588.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

