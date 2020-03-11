NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Sold by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 79.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331,705 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $9,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSRGY. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NSRGY stock opened at $106.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $316.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47. NESTLE S A/S has a 1-year low of $91.64 and a 1-year high of $114.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.74.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NESTLE S A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas cut shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

NESTLE S A/S Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

