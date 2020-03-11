Nestree (EGG) Reaches Market Cap of $1.04 Million

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. Over the last seven days, Nestree has traded down 35.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Nestree token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone and Bibox. Nestree has a market cap of $1.04 million and $112,269.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00038627 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00076911 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000860 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,894.07 or 1.00610181 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000868 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00067210 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Nestree Token Profile

Nestree is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 395,051,319 tokens. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree.

Nestree Token Trading

Nestree can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Coinone. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

