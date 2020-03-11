NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock Holdings Increased by Ajo LP

Ajo LP raised its holdings in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 308.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,337 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,531 shares during the period. Ajo LP owned approximately 0.15% of NetApp worth $21,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth $335,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 138,540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,623,000 after buying an additional 12,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NetApp news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $173,061.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $160,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded NetApp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub downgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Standpoint Research raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on NetApp from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Argus cut NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.26.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $43.49 on Wednesday. NetApp Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.72 and a 1-year high of $78.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.21.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.02). NetApp had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 123.49%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

