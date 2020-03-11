Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) CFO Stephen Furlong Buys 25,000 Shares

Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) CFO Stephen Furlong acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,368. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Neuronetics stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.07. The stock had a trading volume of 264,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,402. Neuronetics Inc has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The company has a market capitalization of $48.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 51.08% and a negative net margin of 46.35%. The business had revenue of $17.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neuronetics Inc will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Neuronetics from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Neuronetics in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Neuronetics by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Neuronetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Neuronetics by 331.4% during the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 207,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 159,116 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

