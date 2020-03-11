Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,630 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.10% of Newmark Group worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Newmark Group by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Newmark Group by 664.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NMRK shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Newmark Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.35 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newmark Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.97.

Newmark Group stock opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. Newmark Group Inc has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Newmark Group had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $632.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Newmark Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Newmark Group Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

Newmark Group Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

