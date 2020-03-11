NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s (NASDAQ:ONEW) Quiet Period To Expire on March 18th

NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s (NASDAQ:ONEW) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, March 18th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had issued 4,615,385 shares in its public offering on February 7th. The total size of the offering was $55,384,620 based on an initial share price of $12.00. During NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on ONEW. SunTrust Banks began coverage on NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ ONEW opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $18.40.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

