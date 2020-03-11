NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s Quiet Period To Expire on March 18th (NASDAQ:PFHD)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s (NASDAQ:PFHD) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, March 18th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had issued 3,100,000 shares in its IPO on February 7th. The total size of the offering was $57,350,000 based on an initial share price of $18.50. During NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

PFHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFHD opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $20.63.

In other news, Director Jon L. Gorney acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.99 per share, with a total value of $34,982.50. Also, insider Ryan Lysaght Gorney acquired 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.99 per share, for a total transaction of $84,957.50. Insiders have bought a total of 10,750 shares of company stock worth $214,893 in the last ninety days.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

Professional Holding Corp., a financial holding company, operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

