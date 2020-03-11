NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s Quiet Period Will End on March 18th (NASDAQ:NREF)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s (NASDAQ:NREF) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, March 18th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had issued 5,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 7th. The total size of the offering was $95,000,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NREF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock opened at $17.24 on Wednesday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $19.50.

In other NexPoint Real Estate Finance news, President James D. Dondero purchased 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $256,230.00. Also, insider Matthew Goetz purchased 2,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $47,717.64. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 205,679 shares of company stock worth $3,900,565.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.