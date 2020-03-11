NICE (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) Getting Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about NICE (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) has trended somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. NICE earned a news impact score of -1.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NCSYF opened at $179.50 on Wednesday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NICE to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

