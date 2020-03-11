Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Getting Critical Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) have been trending negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Nissan Motor earned a media sentiment score of -2.11 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Nissan Motor’s score:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nissan Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Nissan Motor from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

NSANY stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.61. 327,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,221. Nissan Motor has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.39). Nissan Motor had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $23.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.94 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Nissan Motor will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, and Datsun brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and other related component parts; automotive parts; industrial equipment engines and other related component parts, and axles; specially equipped vehicles; motorsports engines; and rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.

