NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Price Target Cut to $34.00

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at B. Riley from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NMIH. BTIG Research raised their price target on NMI from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of NMI in a research note on Monday. Compass Point upgraded NMI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

NMIH stock opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.53. NMI has a 1 year low of $20.31 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.29.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.11 million. NMI had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 45.40%. As a group, analysts expect that NMI will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 6,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $208,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Scheid sold 27,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $828,767.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,122.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,193 shares of company stock worth $3,523,036. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in NMI in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in NMI during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in NMI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NMI by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NMI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

