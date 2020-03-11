Noku Market Capitalization Reaches $1.76 Million (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. During the last seven days, Noku has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. Noku has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and $1,022.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Noku token can now be bought for $0.0739 or 0.00000936 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012655 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.41 or 0.02411033 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00207227 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00047460 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00117905 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012716 BTC.

About Noku

Noku’s launch date was December 4th, 2017. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,777,028 tokens. Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Noku’s official website is www.noku.io.

Buying and Selling Noku

Noku can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noku should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noku using one of the exchanges listed above.

