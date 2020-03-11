Norcros plc (LON:NXR) Insider Purchases £19,800 in Stock

Norcros plc (LON:NXR) insider Shaun M. Smith purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.60) per share, for a total transaction of £19,800 ($26,045.78).

Shares of NXR opened at GBX 210 ($2.76) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.99 million and a PE ratio of 9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.60, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Norcros plc has a 1-year low of GBX 185 ($2.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 305 ($4.01). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 266.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 249.55.

NXR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.55) target price on shares of Norcros in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Norcros Company Profile

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

