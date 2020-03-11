Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) to announce $1.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings. Northern Trust reported sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full year sales of $6.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $6.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.38 billion to $6.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTRS. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub cut Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $74.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $69.21 and a 12 month high of $110.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 32,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $3,343,665.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 3,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total value of $385,891.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,958 shares of company stock valued at $5,563,935. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Northern Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,015,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the third quarter worth about $262,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 21.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 62,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,831,000 after buying an additional 10,944 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 962,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,223,000 after buying an additional 26,878 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 167.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 266,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,874,000 after buying an additional 166,740 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

