NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.06% of NorthWestern worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NorthWestern by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,274,000 after purchasing an additional 35,577 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in NorthWestern by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 182,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its position in NorthWestern by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in NorthWestern by 50.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 40,042 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NorthWestern by 5.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 268,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,133,000 after purchasing an additional 14,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total transaction of $158,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $248,674.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,265 shares of company stock valued at $653,731 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NWE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.86.

NWE opened at $75.00 on Wednesday. NorthWestern Corp has a fifty-two week low of $67.36 and a fifty-two week high of $80.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.31.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The business had revenue of $328.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.22 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 67.25%.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

