Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target Lowered to C$1.85 at National Bank Financial

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price target decreased by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$1.85 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 86.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Nuvista Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reduced their target price on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$5.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.16.

Nuvista Energy stock opened at C$0.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $356.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20. Nuvista Energy has a one year low of C$0.86 and a one year high of C$5.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.34.

In other Nuvista Energy news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$157,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,532,042 shares in the company, valued at C$7,950,611.88. Also, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk purchased 14,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.83 per share, with a total value of C$40,570.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 91,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$259,027.07. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 88,336 shares of company stock valued at $223,971.

Nuvista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

