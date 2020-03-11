OBA Financial Services (NASDAQ:OBAF) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about OBA Financial Services (NASDAQ:OBAF) have been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. OBA Financial Services earned a news impact score of 0.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

OBA Financial Services has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $26.93.

OBA Financial Services Company Profile

OBA Financial Services, Inc owns 100% of the common stock of OBA Bank (Bank). The Bank is a federally chartered savings bank headquartered in Germantown, Maryland. The Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of OBA Financial Services, Inc The Bank provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses through six banking offices located in the Maryland counties of Montgomery, Anne Arundel, and Howard.

