Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.27 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) will announce $6.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.64 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.15 billion. Occidental Petroleum posted sales of $4.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year sales of $24.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.11 billion to $27.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $24.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.92 billion to $27.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The business’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share.

OXY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.12.

OXY stock opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of -15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.05. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $68.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 217.93%.

In related news, Director Elisse B. Walter bought 3,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.93 per share, with a total value of $123,750.94. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $137,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,482.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

