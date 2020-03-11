Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Receives News Sentiment Score of -4.40

Press coverage about Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) has trended extremely negative on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Occidental Petroleum earned a media sentiment score of -4.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the oil and gas producer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Occidental Petroleum’s ranking:

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

NYSE OXY traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,291,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,736,645. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.94. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $68.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 217.93%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.98.

In other news, SVP Oscar K. Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $137,200.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,482.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elisse B. Walter acquired 3,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.93 per share, for a total transaction of $123,750.94. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Story: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.