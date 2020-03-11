Orchid 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.82 Million (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. During the last week, Orchid has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. One Orchid token can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00002697 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $14.05 million and $1.82 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00050304 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00485288 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $489.66 or 0.06186290 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00056638 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005961 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00030202 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013369 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003703 BTC.

About Orchid

OXT is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,807,277 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

Orchid can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

