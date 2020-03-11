Origo Reaches 1-Day Volume of $615,699.00 (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One Origo token can now be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Bilaxy and Hotbit. Over the last week, Origo has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. Origo has a total market capitalization of $4.15 million and $615,699.00 worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00050304 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00485288 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $489.66 or 0.06186290 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00056638 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005961 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00030202 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013369 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Origo Profile

Origo (OGO) is a token. Its launch date was June 18th, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 850,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 419,963,836 tokens. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origo’s official website is origo.network. The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork. Origo’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Origo

Origo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bittrex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

