PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.32 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) will post sales of $5.32 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.44 billion. PACCAR reported sales of $6.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full-year sales of $20.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.79 billion to $21.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $21.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.78 billion to $22.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on PACCAR from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PACCAR from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded PACCAR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.23.

In related news, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $482,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,734.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $30,011.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,111.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Capital World Investors grew its stake in PACCAR by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,345,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,696,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,902,000 after acquiring an additional 18,267 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,682,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,740 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,130,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,842,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,846,000 after acquiring an additional 507,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

PCAR stock opened at $64.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $59.70 and a twelve month high of $83.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.17 and a 200-day moving average of $74.49.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

