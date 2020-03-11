Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,107 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Capital One National Association purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $357,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $642,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $27.10 and a 12-month high of $32.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.80.

