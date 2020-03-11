Pagerduty (PD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $19.27 on Wednesday. Pagerduty has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.45.

Get Pagerduty alerts:

PD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pagerduty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pagerduty from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Pagerduty in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pagerduty in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Pagerduty from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.93.

In other news, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 52,687 shares of Pagerduty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $1,268,176.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,740,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,033,883.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 1,000 shares of Pagerduty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $25,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,370 shares of company stock worth $2,624,764 over the last ninety days.

Pagerduty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Pagerduty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagerduty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.