Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $401.77 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) will announce $401.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $399.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $403.40 million. Park-Ohio posted sales of $405.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Park-Ohio.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PKOH. TheStreet lowered Park-Ohio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub lowered Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Park-Ohio currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $30.50.

PKOH opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $267.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.25. Park-Ohio has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $38.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is presently 11.68%.

In other Park-Ohio news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 1,000 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $33,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at $616,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 111,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after buying an additional 16,775 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 159,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after buying an additional 13,233 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 19.9% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 70,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 8,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. 55.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

