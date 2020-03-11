Paul H. Layne Purchases 524 Shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) Stock

Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) CEO Paul H. Layne purchased 524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.14 per share, for a total transaction of $49,853.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,331 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,111.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE HHC traded down $6.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,991. Howard Hughes Corp has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $135.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.05 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $284.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Howard Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Howard Hughes Corp will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 34,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

