Paytomat Trading Down 9.6% This Week (PTI)

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 11th. In the last seven days, Paytomat has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Paytomat has a total market capitalization of $536,592.14 and approximately $27,337.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paytomat token can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE, ABCC and Chaince.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Paytomat alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012618 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.86 or 0.02411318 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00208059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00048122 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000635 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00118905 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012755 BTC.

Paytomat Profile

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 tokens. The official message board for Paytomat is medium.com/@paytomat. The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Paytomat’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Paytomat’s official website is paytomat.com.

Buying and Selling Paytomat

Paytomat can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Chaince, BigONE and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paytomat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paytomat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paytomat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paytomat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.