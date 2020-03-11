PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Director Sells $35,710.00 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $35,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Stanford L. Kurland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 9th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $542,850.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 2,500 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $94,525.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $573,150.00.

Shares of PFSI traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,460,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,538. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.54 and its 200-day moving average is $32.97. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $39.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $490.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 9.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 52.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFSI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

