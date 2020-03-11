People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) versus PB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBBI) Head-To-Head Review

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) and PB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBBI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

People’s United Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. PB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. People’s United Financial pays out 51.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. People’s United Financial has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years and PB Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. People’s United Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares People’s United Financial and PB Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio People’s United Financial $2.31 billion 2.34 $520.40 million $1.39 8.99 PB Bancorp $21.31 million 5.27 $4.31 million N/A N/A

People’s United Financial has higher revenue and earnings than PB Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

People’s United Financial has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PB Bancorp has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for People’s United Financial and PB Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score People’s United Financial 0 6 0 0 2.00 PB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

People’s United Financial currently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 32.11%. Given People’s United Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe People’s United Financial is more favorable than PB Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares People’s United Financial and PB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets People’s United Financial 22.51% 8.16% 1.08% PB Bancorp 16.91% 4.33% 0.69%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.7% of People’s United Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.0% of PB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of People’s United Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of PB Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

People’s United Financial beats PB Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering services. This segment also provides equipment financing; cash management, correspondent banking, and municipal banking services; and institutional trust, corporate trust, private banking, and commercial insurance services. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer lending, including residential mortgage and home equity lending; and consumer deposit gathering services. This segment also provides brokerage, financial advisory, investment management, life insurance, and non-institutional trust services. In addition, the company offers online banking, investment trading, and telephone banking services. It operates through a network of 422 branches in Connecticut, southeastern New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire, as well as 607 ATMs. The company was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

PB Bancorp Company Profile

PB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company of Putnam Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small business customers primarily in Connecticut. It offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and fixed-term certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises residential real estate loans, including one-to four-family mortgage loans, residential construction loans, second mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; commercial real estate loans comprising multi-family real estate loans; commercial loans, such as term loans and revolving lines of credit; and consumer and other loans. In addition, it invests in securities. As of October 4, 2018, PB Bancorp, Inc. operated through its eight full-service offices and a full-service loan center in Putnam, Connecticut. It also operates through a special needs limited branch and limited services mobile office. The company was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Putnam, Connecticut.

