Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $11,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.93 per share, with a total value of $74,930.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $63.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.39 and a 200 day moving average of $103.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.24. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

