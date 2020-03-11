Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

PAGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

In other Plains GP news, insider Harry N. Pefanis bought 30,000 shares of Plains GP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $431,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 213,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,466.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Greg L. Armstrong bought 70,187 shares of Plains GP stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $1,118,780.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,745,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,828,243.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 165,187 shares of company stock valued at $2,520,931. 16.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,271,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,708,176 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $240,820,000 after buying an additional 599,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 39,168 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 445,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after buying an additional 251,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 296,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after buying an additional 61,700 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PAGP opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.78. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Plains GP has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $25.82.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.11%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.47%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

