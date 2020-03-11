Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,127,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,324 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 1.25% of Planet Fitness worth $84,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth $525,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 36,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth $112,085,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 82,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 10,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

PLNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.54.

NYSE PLNT opened at $62.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.84. Planet Fitness Inc has a one year low of $55.49 and a one year high of $88.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.64.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $191.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.75 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 17.09% and a negative return on equity of 32.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dorvin D. Lively bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.50 per share, with a total value of $907,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,831. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,271,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 60,000 shares of company stock worth $3,765,650. Insiders own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

