PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,815 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $6,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPL. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PPL by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,349,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,463,505,000 after buying an additional 2,246,433 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $34,218,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of PPL by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 941,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,616,000 after buying an additional 617,297 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,650,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,211,000 after buying an additional 594,447 shares during the period. Finally, Teilinger Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $20,297,000. 68.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PPL opened at $29.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.43. PPL Corp has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $36.83. The company has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.71.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.35%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PPL. Guggenheim raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, January 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

In other news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $387,478.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,373.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

