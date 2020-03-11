PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 452,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 34,384 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.71% of PRA Health Sciences worth $50,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 27,132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,002,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,526,000 after acquiring an additional 999,295 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,706,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,236,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,464,000 after acquiring an additional 303,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 523,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,939,000 after acquiring an additional 174,175 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRAH. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.13.

Shares of PRA Health Sciences stock opened at $96.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.11. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $113.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $800.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.91 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 28.52%. PRA Health Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

