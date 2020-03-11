Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Director Sara Finley Acquires 2,500 Shares

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Director Sara Finley purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.26 per share, for a total transaction of $23,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,134.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE APTS traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $9.01. The company had a trading volume of 726,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,096. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average is $13.23. The stock has a market cap of $466.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.71. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $16.93.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $124.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.69 million. Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.63%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. National Securities lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 227.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.