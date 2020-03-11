Premier (OTCMKTS:PRHL) versus Hawaiian Electric Industries (OTCMKTS:HE) Critical Review

Premier (OTCMKTS:PRHL) and Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Premier and Hawaiian Electric Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Premier $2.70 million 0.37 -$10.52 million N/A N/A Hawaiian Electric Industries $2.87 billion 1.64 $219.77 million $1.99 21.73

Hawaiian Electric Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Premier.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.8% of Hawaiian Electric Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Premier shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Hawaiian Electric Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Premier and Hawaiian Electric Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premier N/A N/A N/A Hawaiian Electric Industries 7.65% 9.86% 1.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Premier and Hawaiian Electric Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Premier 0 0 0 0 N/A Hawaiian Electric Industries 3 1 0 0 1.25

Hawaiian Electric Industries has a consensus target price of $40.50, indicating a potential downside of 6.34%. Given Hawaiian Electric Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hawaiian Electric Industries is more favorable than Premier.

Risk & Volatility

Premier has a beta of 2.78, meaning that its stock price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hawaiian Electric Industries has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hawaiian Electric Industries beats Premier on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Premier

Premier Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides energy services in the United States. It offers various electricity plans and upgrades to a facility's energy infrastructure to commercial middle market companies and residential customers. The company also provides deregulated power brokerage services for small businesses, warehouses, and distribution centers. The company was formerly known as OVM International Holding Corporation and changed its name to Premier Holding Corporation in November 2008. Premier Holding Corporation was founded in 1971 and is based in Tustin, California.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels. This segment distributes and sells electricity on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai; and serves suburban communities, resorts, the United States armed forces installations, and agricultural operations. Its Bank segment operates a savings bank that offers banking and other financial services, including deposit products, such as savings accounts and checking accounts; and loans comprising residential and commercial real estate, residential mortgage, construction and development, multifamily residential and commercial real estate, consumer, and commercial loans to consumers and business. This segment operates 49 branches, including 34 branches in Oahu, 6 branches in Maui, 5 branches in Hawaii, 3 branches in Kauai, and 1 branch in Molokai. The company's Other segment focuses on investing in non-regulated renewable energy and infrastructure in the State of Hawaii. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

