Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRVL. Oppenheimer began coverage on Prevail Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prevail Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Citigroup began coverage on Prevail Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Prevail Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRVL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,799,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 184.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 109,838 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 277,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 36,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRVL opened at $13.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 17.05 and a current ratio of 17.05. Prevail Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $19.25.

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

