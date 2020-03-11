Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth lessened its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,943 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 626.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PG. Citigroup boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $120.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.74. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $98.51 and a 52-week high of $128.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.33, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

