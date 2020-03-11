Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 296.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,030 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 38,161 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.11% of Progress Software worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 11,674.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 33,155 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Progress Software by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 91,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 607,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progress Software stock opened at $33.83 on Wednesday. Progress Software Corp has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.33 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Progress Software had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $123.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Progress Software Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Progress Software announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 16th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jalbert sold 12,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $565,887.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,687.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jalbert sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $33,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,417 shares of company stock worth $936,696 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

