Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,381 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,875 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.69% of Proofpoint worth $44,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Proofpoint during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Proofpoint during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Proofpoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $3,127,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,863,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $2,438,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,140,376.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,763,425. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFPT stock opened at $108.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Proofpoint Inc has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $133.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.42.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $243.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.11 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFPT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. First Analysis raised shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Proofpoint has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.75.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

